Petition in SC to accommodate medical students returning from Ukraine in Indian medical colleges

A petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking to accommodate the medical students returning from Ukraine and permit them to complete their education in Indian medical college with appropriate Indian or foreign degree as an emergency and one-time measure.

The petition was filed by Parthvi Ahuja and Prapti Singh through advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi.

"Accommodate the medical students returning from Ukraine and permit them to complete their education in Indian medical college with appropriate Indian or foreign degree as an emergency and one-time measure," the petitioner urged.

The petitioner also urged that "in the alternative, coordinate with the Ukraine government and appropriate authorities in Ukraine and declare some central and/or state government/private medical colleges/some seats in the said colleges as overseas campuses of Ukrainian institutes for the purpose of continuation of studies as one-time emergency measure till normalcy prevails in Ukraine and the students may be taken back there for studies."

The petitioner said that his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlights the plight of Indian Students compelled to discontinue their studies in the various courses including Medical Courses in various institutes of war-affected Ukraine.

The petitioner also said that the petition is filed by the petitioners to enforce fundamental rights, particularly the Right to Life (Article 21) which should mean and include the right to access and continuance to medical education in India by students of India who are forced to leave their medical education abroad due to present scenario in that country.

( With inputs from ANI )

