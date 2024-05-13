PGI-Chandigarh deploys NSS volunteers to manage patient flow

Chandigarh, May 13 The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday launched 'Project Sarathi', a collaborative effort aimed at streamlining patient rush within its premises.

It has partnered with the National Service Scheme (NSS) to deploy volunteers who will manage patient flow and enhance the overall hospital experience, read a statement issued by the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, PGIMER Director Vivek Lal said, “With an annual influx of 30 lakh patients, our manpower often falls short in managing the rush. So we decided to engage NSS volunteers who seemed the most fitting choice to pilot this project.”

Emphasising the importance of the collaboration, PGIMER Deputy Director (Administration) Pankaj Rai said, “We were encouraged by the swift response from the Director, Higher Education, who provided 22 NSS volunteers from the Government Polytechnic College for Women, Sector 10, for a seven-day trial phase. The success of this trial has led to the formal launch of Project Sarathi.”

The project would be extended beyond NSS volunteers by including ex-servicemen, senior citizens, and other volunteers in the future to ensure seamless functioning of hospital operations, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor