Phones of Goa leaders tapped, alleges Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that phones of Goa leaders, including MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, MLA Vijai Sardesai, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and state Congress President Girish Chodankar, had been tapped.

Talking to the media persons in Mumbai, Raut said, "The phones of many leaders who are the leaders of the opposition in this country and especially wherever elections are being held, are being tapped. The public got big information in Goa phone tapping case from Congress only yesterday."

"It is true that the same thing happened in Maharashtra which is on record. The same Maharashtra pattern is going on in Goa. It is a matter of coincidence that the leader of Maharashtra at that time is in charge of Goa. Phone tapping may be going on in Uttar Pradesh too, I am also worried about Akhilesh Yadav," he added.

Polling in Goa on 40 Assembly seats was held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

"The way phones of Maharashtra leaders were tapped, the same pattern of phone surveillance is being replicated in Goa. Calls of Sudin Dhavalikar, Vijai Sardesai, Digambar Kamat and Girish Chodankar are being tapped. The nation wants to know: Who is the 'Rashmi Shukla' of Goa behind this tapping?" Raut tweeted.

Former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla was accused by Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil of tapping the phones of leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh.

Maharashtra government formed a three-member high-level committee constituted which found out that the phone tapping was done during the tenure of then Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla

Consequently, Pune police registered an FIR against Shukla in the Maharashtra phone tapping case. The case was registered under section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

