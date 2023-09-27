Pilgrims can have glimpse of Lord Ram's child form before January 26: Nripendra Mishra

Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra said it is safe to announce through ANI that the pilgrims would be able to have a glimpse of Lord Ram in his child form definitely before 26th January.

I will not be able to give you the exact date because that would depend on the date announced by the Prime Minister's Office for the participation of PM on the last day of Praan Pratishtha, which is not being fixed yet. The date has not come from the Prime Minister's Office and we have to respect the decision of the PM's office in this matter, he further stated.

Areas surrounding Ayodhya will witness a surge in economic activities after the inauguration of the Ram temple and the city may undergo expansion similar to the National Capital Region. Mishra, a former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told in an interview that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been receiving demands for the renovation of places associated with Lord Ram in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Nepal.However, he said they have decided to leave this responsibility on the local people. Mishra said economic activities in Ayodhya are expected to soar once the Ram temple opens to the public in January.