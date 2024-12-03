PM-JAY beneficiaries getting free hospital treatment in Haryana’s Fatehabad

New Delhi, Dec 3 Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) has come as a boon for the citizens, across the length and breadth of the country. The scheme has enabled every citizen to access affordable and free medical services at government as well as private hospitals.

In Haryana’s Fatehabad, many people are getting their treatments done at private hospitals for free, under the PM-JAY popularly known as Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

A couple of them spoke to IANS and shared how the scheme has been a life-saving move for them as well as their families.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of village Bharana of Fatehabad said that he has been getting dialysis done for the past many years.

“Now that my Ayushman card has been made, I am getting dialysis done in a private hospital. I am able to save a lot on my medical expenses and also getting good facilities at the hospital,” he said.

He thanked the Modi government as well as the Haryana administration for enabling many like him to get free treatment, even in private hospitals.

Mahendra Kaur, another resident of Fatehabad said that she faced difficulty in breathing and was now getting treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

She said that due to the Ayushman Bharat card, she is getting herself treated in a private hospital.

“I am grateful and indebted to the Modi government for this,” she said.

PM-JAY is the world’s largest health insurance scheme, fully financed by the government. It provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family/year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation across public and private hospitals in the country.

The benefits of Rs 5 lakh are on a family floater basis which means that it can be used by one or all members of the family.

