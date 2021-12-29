PM Kisan: Modi govt to transfer Rs 20,000 crore in account of 10 crore farmers

At the beginning of the new year, farmers in the country will get gifts from the Modi government. The tenth installment of PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi, the PM Kisan Yojana, will be released on January 1. On January 1, Rs 20,000 crore will be transferred to the accounts of a total of 10 crore farmers in the country. So far, Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers' accounts in the country through this scheme.

The Prime Minister's Office has issued a statement stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the transfer of the tenth installment of PM Kisan Yojana on January 1, 2022 at 12.30 pm via video conference.

The following procedure has to be followed to see your name in PM Kisan Yojana,

1. Visit PM Kisan's official website https://pmkisan.gov.in.

2. The Farmers Corner option will appear at the bottom right of the home page.

3. Go to the Beneficiaries List option in Farmers Corner.

4. Then select your state, district, subdistrict and block.

5. Then the complete list of beneficiaries will come up. You can see your name in it.

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana) PM Kisan Yojana is a central scheme and all its expenses are borne by the Central Government. The Prime Minister's Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana was launched by the Central Government in December 2018. Under this, small and marginal farmers with less than two hectares of land are given three installments of Rs. 2,000 per annum each. The money is credited to the farmer's account in three installments of Rs. 2000 each.