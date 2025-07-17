PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Installment: Rs 2,000 Likely to Be Released on THIS Date; Know How to Check Beneficiary List

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Installment Date 2025: Farmers across India have been waiting for the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for several months. Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments. The last installment was disbursed in February 2025.

The 20th installment was expected to arrive in June or July, but it has not yet been credited to beneficiary accounts. According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce the release of the 20th installment on July 18 during a rally in Motihari, Bihar.

Securing Farmers' Future, Enriching India's Agriculture



To avail the benefits of 20th instalment of PM Kisan Farmers must complete the given mandates today!#20thinstalment#pmkisansammannidhipic.twitter.com/fYS5VKgoXe — PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (@pmkisanofficial) July 9, 2025

Beneficiaries can check and download the PM-KISAN beneficiary list PDF on the official website, pmkisan.gov.in. The list will be available state-wise and district-wise. Names of eligible farmers for the 20th installment will be included or updated on the same portal.

How to Check if You Are on the Beneficiary List:

Visit the official website - pmkisan.gov.in Under the ‘Payment Success’ tab, click on the yellow ‘Dashboard’ button Enter details on the Village Dashboard tab Select your state, district, sub-district and panchayat Click on the ‘Get Report’ button View the list to confirm your name

Steps to Receive the 20th Installment:

Complete your e-KYC

Link Aadhaar number with your bank account and verify details

Ensure correct IFSC code and account number

Resolve any land record discrepancies

Update mobile number to receive OTPs and alerts

Check beneficiary status on pmkisan.gov.in

How to Complete Aadhaar-Based e-KYC:

Visit the official website, pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the 'e-KYC' option at the top right corner

Enter your Aadhaar number

Submit the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Once the OTP is verified, your e-KYC will be completed

The PM-KISAN scheme, launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers. The amount is distributed in three installments of Rs 2,000 every four months. The scheme offers essential financial support to small and marginal farmers.

To ensure transparency and eliminate middlemen, the government has made e-KYC mandatory. This helps verify genuine beneficiaries and ensures direct transfer of funds to their bank accounts.