PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 11th installment to be released on 'this' date

There is good news for the farmers of the country. Millions of beneficiaries awaiting payment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi may get good news in early May. In the next 10-15 days, the government may transfer the money to the account of eligible beneficiary farmers. According to media reports, the money of PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana may be transferred to the farmers' account on May 3. State Governments have done RFT Sign. RFT stands for Request for Transfer. After this, farmers are expected to get the 11th installment soon.

So far, the central government has credited 10 installments of the scheme to farmers' accounts. To help small and medium farmers, the Modi government at the Centre has launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, income support of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the farmer families in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each every four months.