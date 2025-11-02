PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of feud over CM face, invokes ‘Jungle Raj’ at Arrah rally

Patna, Nov 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the RJD, alleging that both parties are internally divided over who will be the chief ministerial face for the Bihar Assembly election 2025.

Addressing a rally in Arrah, PM Modi claimed that Congress was initially unwilling to concede the CM post to the RJD.

“I want to share a secret. Congress was not ready to hand over the chief ministerial post to the RJD. In their closed-door meeting, RJD leaders allegedly put a ‘katta’ at the head of the Congress leaders and forced them to announce the CM face,” PM Modi claimed.

He alleged that the rift between the two allies has widened to the point where they are not even coordinating their manifesto or campaigns.

“This feud has intensified so much that they may start attacking each other after the elections,” he said.

PM Modi reiterated his Jungle Raj critique of the RJD era, describing it as a phase of fear and lawlessness.

“Country-made guns, cruelty, misgovernance, corruption — that was Jungle Raj,” he said.

He cited a 2004 case of a government doctor posted in the Tarari block, who was allegedly kidnapped while returning home.

PM Modi also invoked the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing Congress of honouring those responsible.

“November 1-2, 1984 — Congress members carried out the Sikh massacre. Today’s Congress still promotes the perpetrators. Neither Congress nor the RJD shows any remorse for their sins,” he alleged.

He further accused the RJD and Congress of supporting illegal immigrants and destroying Bihar’s identity.

PM Modi also referred to “Operation Sindoor” and said India has shown its resolve to act against terrorism.

“We go inside the homes of terrorists and eliminate them. Pakistan was shaken, but Congress-RJD were uncomfortable. You were proud of Operation Sindoor, your chests swelled with pride, but Congress-RJD didn't like it. The explosions were happening in Pakistan, and the sleep of the Congress's royal family was disturbed. To this day, both Pakistan and the Congress's dynastic leaders have not been able to recover from the shock of Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Speaking on Article 370, PM Modi reminded the gathering that his guarantee on Jammu and Kashmir had been fulfilled.

“After 70 years of Independence, Article 370 was removed and the Constitution of India is now fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the NDA has presented an honest and visionary manifesto aimed at accelerating Bihar’s development, while describing the rival alliance’s manifesto as full of lies and deception.

“Every promise, every scheme is dedicated to the rapid development of Bihar. On one side is the honest manifesto of the NDA, and on the other are those of Jungle Raj,” PM Modi said.

He reiterated the NDA’s target of creating 1 crore jobs in the coming years and claimed that the roadmap for this had been placed before the people.

PM Modi said that with rising global interest in Made in India products, the government aims to make Bihar a base for Make in India manufacturing by strengthening small and cottage industries across the state.

Giving examples, he said, Bihar, which once imported fish from other states, is now exporting fish because of NDA policies.

He also announced an increase in financial assistance under the PM-Kisan scheme for small farmers in Bihar.

“Currently, farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually under PM-Kisan. The new NDA government in Bihar will increase this amount by another Rs 3,000,” he said.

He also highlighted the recently announced Bihar Milk Mission aimed at boosting the income of livestock farmers.

PM Modi said the NDA’s focus is to ensure that the youth of Bihar get opportunities within the state itself.

“Our resolve is that the youth of Bihar will work in Bihar and bring glory to Bihar,” he said.

