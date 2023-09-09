PM Modi addresses G20 Summit with country name identified as Bharat

G20 Summit began here on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome remarks. Modi addressed the G20 meeting with country name identified as 'Bharat'.

Addressing the earthquake in the African nation, the Prime Minister expressed, Morocco has the full support of the entire world during this difficult time, and we stand ready to offer any assistance within our means. He went on to mention that the post-Covid world is grappling with a lack of trust, and ongoing conflicts have exacerbated this trust deficit.

India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of Sabka Sath inside and outside of the country. This has become the people's G20 in India and over 200 meetings were held across the country, PM Modi said.

Modi welcomed the world leaders against the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel, a 13th-century artefact symbolising time, progress and continuous change.