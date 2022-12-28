PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad hospital to meet ailing mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ahmedabad airport to meet his mother Heeraba, who was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday. Heeraba's condition is stable, the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said in a statement.The news of Heeraba Modi's hospitalisation comes a day after PM Modi's younger brother, Prahlad Modi met with a car accident in Karnataka's Mysuru.

The Prime Minister, who has often spoken of his bond with his mother, visited her recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the recently held Assembly polls. Visuals of the Prime Minister chatting and having tea with Heeraben Modi had then emerged on social media.The Prime Minister had also visited her on her 99th birthday in June. To mark her centenary entry, the Prime Minister had also written an emotional blog titled 'Mother'.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared good wishes for PM Modi's mother. "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, you have my love and support in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," Mr Gandhi tweeted, in Hindi, for his prime political rival.

