PM Modi Arrives in Varanasi, Set To Launch Multiple Development Projects Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi and is scheduled to inaugurate several development projects today, according to local officials. They mentioned that he will also address public gatherings during his visit. On Friday, he will take part in a ceremony at Banaras Hindu University to honor the winners of the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita. Additionally, at 11:15 am, the prime minister will perform a ritual and pay respects at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali before attending an event at 11:30 am marking the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

After arriving in Kashi, I inspected the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg. This recently inaugurated project has proven to be immensely beneficial to the residents of the southern part of the city," the prime minister mentioned in a post on X late Thursday night. An official statement indicated that in the afternoon, the PM will participate in a public event where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects totaling more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

To further enhance Varanasi's road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and the four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.

To provide impetus to industrial development in the region, he will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure work at the UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.

