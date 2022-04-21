PM Modi asks civil servants if they're speeding up India's progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an event on Civil Services Day, urged civil servants to self-introspect whether they are contributing to speeding up the progress of India.

"Every civil service servant needs to ask a question. Are we contributing to speeding up the progress of India? Leadership is not just a political role, every civil servant needs to lead India to newer heights," PM Modi said on the occasion of Civil Services Day at an event in Delhi.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 on Civil Services Day.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Our country was not made by any government or dynasty but through 'Jan Bhagidari (people's participation)' and 'Jan Tapasya (people's sacrifices)' by each and every generation.""This nation was built by every citizen who integrated new thoughts and ways in the system. The nation was built by all those who followed the path of innovation with the mantra of 'Nation First'," he said

The Prime Minister highlighted that in just three months this year, India has created 14 unicorn startups. "This is a major achievement for the nation that comes when we recognise the startups," he said. Further speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said, "Accounting for every moment towards a mission to achieve something will bring you joy."

"Life is about challenging yourself at every juncture of life. The computer operators and Sitarist, both use their fingers for a living but slowly the computer operator loses the will to experiment, but the Sitarist is still full of life and vigour even after 80 years," he said. The Prime Minister pointed out that there were so many laws that were nothing but a burden to people. "This is why I decided to not create new laws. First, I would eradicate these useless laws. This is why we removed 1500 such laws," he said.

PM Modi mentioned that governance reforms should be civil servants' goal. "You should always think of ways to make the lives of the citizens easier," he said.

The Prime Minister urged all to avoid using products made of plastic.

"When we expect the nation to eradicate single-use plastic, aren't we also responsible to proactively try and avoid products made from them. We are tangled in bigger things that we tend to forget that it is the little things that matter. Whenever any officer comes to me with their wedding card, though the card is beautifully crafted, it is often covered with thin plastic. Can we not reduce this single-use plastic," he said.

On the occasion of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor