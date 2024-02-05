PM Modi Attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Says Trying To Launch Same Product...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Motion of Thanks' reply to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, took a veiled swipe at the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, accusing them of attempting to relaunch "only one product" repeatedly. Modi remarked, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (Congress' shop is on the verge of closure in its attempt to launch the same product again and again)."

The Prime Minister also criticized the Congress for being trapped in 'cancel culture,' accusing them of seeking to cancel every achievement and success of the country. “Congress is trapped in 'cancel culture', it seeks to cancel every achievement and success of country,” Modi said.

“We built 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh pucca houses. Had these been built at the speed of Congress...it would have taken 100 years to do this work. Five generations would have passed by then,” he said.

“India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy and yet they (Congress) are silent...They had even lost the ability to dream...It is Modi’s guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power,” Modi said.

In a taunting tone directed at the opposition, Modi remarked, "I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation."