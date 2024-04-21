PM Modi Bengaluru Visit: “People Will Travel in ‘Made in India’ Airplane Soon; K’Taka Will Get High-Speed Bullet Trains, Says Narendra Modi

“In 2014 and 2019, BJP won with record seats and that has reinforced our country. Before 2014 India was placed under the ‘Fragile Five’ countries. Banks were under immense crisis. With crores of scams, foreign investors were scared to invest in India. Today other countries want to strengthen relations with India. With export and a good name in manufacturing India is leading in all domains.” Stated by PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Namma Bengaluru at Palace Ground today.

The PM said that the Congress government is focusing on corruption. In Karnataka, only Central government projects are working accurately. Congress has created a ruckus for the HAL project and today HAL is getting record profit and turnover. In K'taka, Asia's biggest helicopter factory has started. Boeing's second biggest facility has started in K’taska after America. This is possible as people in India are getting employment in such organizations. B’luru is the powerhouse of youth talent and technology. However, the INDIA alliance is against technology. Congress made a mockery of digital payments. Congress raised its voice against the ‘Made in India’ coronavirus vaccine. Congress and the INDIA alliance want to remove Modi. Congress is motivating the mentality that is against our nation and unsafe, he added.

He said that with its global image today India is placed in the leading five economies. Bengaluru is the hub of ‘Digital India’. In the digital revolution, the people of Bengaluru have made immense contribution. Today 1 GB of mobile data is nearly Rs. 10/-. With mobile bills people are saving a lot of money. The NDA government has brought strong bills for data monetization, data governance, and security. It has become easier for India to enter the AI age. The International Airport of Bengaluru is famous globally. The PM said that the NDA government has opened the space sector and the private sector has launched its rocket. Over 1.25 lakh startups showed the capabilities of youth. Mission green-hydrogen has increased investment opportunities. With advanced drone policies, the use of drones has extended in all sectors.

He said that the change has been seen in the last 10 years. The NDA government’s vision is to develop India and its people. With the rapid pace of urbanization, in cities, poor and middle-class people need their life improvisation. For that, the NDA government is investing in Social, Digital, and Physical infrastructure. In Bengaluru, 3000 housing projects are covered under RERA. Before 2014, the income tax was imposed up to the income of Rs. 2 lakh. But now, up to Rs. 7 lakh, no tax is imposed on the income of an individual. After implementing GST, the indirect taxes have been reduced. The price of LED bulb has been reduced from Rs. 400/- to Rs. 40/-. Through the free electricity scheme, the bill of electricity will be zero, and an income will also be generated. Through Electric vehicles, the charging will be done at home and fuel costs will be zero. The Aayushman Bharat Scheme has proved a game changer for the deprived class. Through the scheme, people will get free treatment worth Rs. 5 lakh. In BJP’s manifesto, the scheme has been expanded and now senior citizens aged above 70 years will also get free treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh.