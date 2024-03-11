PM Modi Big Announcement: Agni-5 Missile's First Flight Test Successful; Proud of DRDO
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 11, 2024 05:44 PM2024-03-11T17:44:47+5:302024-03-11T18:04:10+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 announced that DRDO scienists successfully conducted the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile under Mission Divyastra. The scientists tested Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.
Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024
"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," PM Modi said on X. While the Agni-5 missile is a potent ingredient in defence preparedness as it puts India in the select league of nations with ICBM capability, the development of MIRV technology - where the payload contains several warheads, each capable of being aimed to hit a different target, makes India only the sixth country with this technology. The tweet comes s ahead of the expected announcement of the dates of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and PM Modi-led BJP is looking to win a third term in office.