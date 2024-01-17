PM Modi Blesses Newly Married Couples During Guruvayur Temple Visit in Kerala - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala's Thrissur on Wednesday, January 17. A video shared by the news agency ANI, showing the Indian Prime Minister visiting and offering prayers at the Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district, has also gone viral on social media. The 53-second video clip also shows PM Modi blessing newly married couples at the temple.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Kerala. As part of his visit, he offered prayers at the famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur and attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi.

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district and blesses newly wedded couples in the temple. pic.twitter.com/l8H4uzxVwm — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

PM Modi arrived at Cochin International Airport from Andhra Pradesh around 6:30 pm on January 16. Kerala’s Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received him on the tarmac. He then started his roadshow at 7:35 pm in an open jeep. BJP State President K Surendran accompanied him during the roadshow.