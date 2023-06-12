PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness against Cyclone Biparjoy

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of ministries/agencies of the Centre, as well as, Gujarat to deal with the situation arising out of the impending Cyclone Biparjoy.

According to the official statement, Prime Minister directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that the State Government safely evacuates people living in vulnerable locations and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them.

"He also directed that the safety of animals should also be ensured. He further directed for 24x7 functioning of control rooms," the press release said.

During the meeting, India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

"It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka & Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi & Junagarh districts of Gujarat on 14-15 June," the official statement said.

During the meeting, IMD informed that it has been issuing regular bulletins since the onset of the cyclonic system on June 6 with the latest forecast to all the States and agencies concerned.

"It was also informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is reviewing the situation 24x7 and is in touch with the State Government and the Central Agencies concerned," the statement said.

NDRF has pre-positioned 12 teams, which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc. and has kept 15 teams on standby.

"Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of the Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment. Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out serial surveillance along the coast. Disaster Relief teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) of Army, Navy and Coast Guard are on standby," the statment said.

"PM was also briefed about measures taken by the Government of Gujarat to deal with the cyclone. Review meetings with the district administration have been held at the level of Chief Minister and the entire state administration machinery is geared up to meet any exigency situation. Also, Cabinet Secretary and Home Secretary are in continuous touch with the Chief Secretary of Gujarat and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned," it added.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officers.

