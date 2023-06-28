PM Modi chairs meeting with senior ministers in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and BJP's Organization General Secretary BL Santosh a day after the PM Modi emphasized having a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Union Home Minister Shah, BJP President Nadda, and BJP Organization Minister BL Santosh reached PM Modi's residence in the national capital.

PM Modi on Tuesday said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he said.

It is noteworthy that Part 4, Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, corresponds with Directive Principles of State Policy, making it mandatory for the State to provide its citizens with a uniform civil code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

The Prime Minister further said that people are being instigated in the name of the Uniform Civil Code.

"The Muslim brothers and sisters of India have to understand which political parties are taking political advantage of them by provoking them. We are seeing that work is being done to incite such people in the name of UCC," he further said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor