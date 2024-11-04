PM Modi Condemns Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada, Says “Such Acts of Violence Will Never Weaken India’s Resolve”

New Delhi (November 4, 2024): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issued a strong condemnation of an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, describing the incident as a "deliberate attack" and criticizing what he called "cowardly attempts" to intimidate Indian diplomats in the country.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada,” Modi stated in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.”

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi also condemned the attack, urging Canada’s government to secure places of worship and prosecute those responsible. MEA spokesperson Randir Jaiswal addressed the incident in a press briefing, stating, “We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted.”