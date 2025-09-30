PM Modi Condoles Death of 9 Workers in Arch Collapse at Tamil Nadu Power Plant; Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Tamil Nadu Arch Collapses News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of nine workers after a steel arch collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The announcement was made in a post on X by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM's Office wrote.

Tamil Nadu: Roof collapse at North Chennai Thermal Power Plant kills 9, 1 critically injured and hospitalized at Stanley Hospital#TamilNadu#Chennai#Accidentpic.twitter.com/to63Fw4dCU — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) September 30, 2025

The workers, mostly from Assam and nearby areas, died when the steel arch fell at the construction site. One worker was seriously injured and taken to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. Rescue operations are ongoing. BHEL officials also visited the site.

Avadi Police Commissionerate said more than 10 others were seriously hurt and rescue operations are ongoing. "More than 10 others were seriously hurt in the collapse incident. The victims have been rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident," he said.