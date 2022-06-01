PM Modi condoles passing away of INA veteran Anjalai Ponnusamy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the passing away of distinguished Indian National Army (INA) veteran from Malaysia, Anjalai Ponnusamy, and said that her courage and inspiring role in India's freedom movement will always be remembered.

"Anguished by the passing away of the distinguished INA Veteran from Malaysia Anjalai Ponnusamy Ji. We will always remember her courage and inspiring role in India's freedom movement. Condolences to her family and friends," PM Modi said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor