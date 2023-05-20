PM Modi congratulates Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar on becoming CM and Deputy CM of K'taka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, who were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, respectively.

Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, eight MLAs were sworn in as Ministers. Congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah Ji on taking oath as Karnataka CM and Shri @DKShivakumar Ji on taking oath as Deputy CM. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure, the Prime Minister tweeted.

The swearing-in ceremony was held exactly a week after the Congress swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka with 135 seats in the 224-member House. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government said Nafrat ko mitaya, Mohabbat jeeti.

After Congress's victory, many things were written as to how Congress won this election, different analyses were done but I want to say that Congress won because we stood with the poor, Dalits, and Adivasis, backwards. We had truth, poor people. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had money, police and everything but the people of Karnataka defeated all their powers, said Rahul Gandhi.