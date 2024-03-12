PM Modi Congratulates Nayab Singh Saini on Becoming Haryana's New Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Tuesday to congratulate Nayab Singh Saini on his swearing-in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana.

"Congratulations to Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana. Wishing him and his team of Ministers the very best for their efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Haryana," PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

The oath-taking ceremony marked the official transition of leadership, with Nayab Singh Saini succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister. Joining Saini in the new cabinet were BJP members JP Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, Banwari Lal, and Kanwar Pal Gurjar, all of whom held positions in the previous cabinet.

The change in leadership comes in the aftermath of a breakdown in the ruling BJP-JJP alliance, attributed to unsuccessful seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The resignations of Manohar Lal Khattar and his ministers paved the way for the induction of the new leadership.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was present at the swearing-in ceremony, where a notable and respectful gesture unfolded. Nayab Singh Saini, recognized as a confidante of Khattar, humbly touched his feet twice and received a warm hug in return, symbolizing the continuity and collaboration between the two leaders.

An influential figure within the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, Nayab Saini currently serves as the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra. His political journey reached a milestone last October when he was appointed as the state BJP president. Saini's close association with Khattar, whose second consecutive term concludes this year, further underscores the seamless leadership transition.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nayab Saini secured victory in the Kurukshetra constituency by an impressive margin of over 3.83 lakh votes against Nirmal Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC). Notably, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats in the state during those elections.

With 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, where the majority mark stands at 46, the BJP has garnered support from six independent MLAs and Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda. Nayab Singh Saini's appointment is poised to bring a fresh perspective to Haryana's governance and development under the BJP's leadership.