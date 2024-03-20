PM Modi Congratulates Vladimir Putin on Re-Election, Discusses Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, March 20. PM Modi congratulated Putin on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation and conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress, and prosperity for the friendly people of Russia.

The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the years to come. They also reviewed progress in various issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead. @KremlinRussia — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2024

While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the PM reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Also Read | "Look forward to working together": PM Modi congratulates Russian President Putin on his re-election.

Meanwhile, Modi will pay a State visit to Bhutan from March 21 to 22. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the Government’s emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy.