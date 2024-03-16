PM Modi dedicates development projects worth at least Rs 8.25 lakh crore in just 14 day

New Delhi, March 16 In a mega bid towards the creation of 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated multiple development projects worth at least Rs 8.25 lakh crore in just 14 days this month, which is a mammoth record to build world-class infrastructure across the spectrum.

"In the 75 days of 2024, projects worth more than Rs 11 lakh crore have been inaugurated or foundation stones laid while projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore have been unveiled in the last 10-12 days," Prime Minister Modi remarked earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, which took just 15 days to kick off after the Union Cabinet's approval.

This brings the total cost of development projects announced by Prime Minister Modi to around Rs 8.25 lakh crore in just 14 days.

On March 1, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 35,700 crores in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The development projects encompassed the sectors of fertilizer, rail, power and coal.

The same day, he laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal. The development projects were associated with sectors like rail, ports, oil pipeline, LPG supply and wastewater treatment.

On March 2, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar of West Bengal's Nadia district, associated with sectors like power, rail and road.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said that this marks another step towards making West Bengal a "Viksit state".

Later in the day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad, Bihar, that included the sectors of road, railway and 'Namami Gange' project, among others.

On March 4, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to power, rail and road sectors worth more than Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad, Telangana.

The next day, he dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore in Sangareddy, Telangana. These projects encompass key sectors like road, rail, petroleum, aviation and natural gas.

Later, Prime Minister Modi announced development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Chandikhole, Odisha, related to sectors including oil & gas, railways, road, transport & highways and atomic energy.

On March 6, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata, catering to the urban mobility sector including Metro Rail and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Prime Minister Modi on March 9 laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in Jorhat, Assam, related to the sectors of health, oil and gas, rail and housing.

The next day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth more than Rs 34,000 crore at an event in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

"Azamgarh, which was counted among the backward areas, is writing a new chapter of development today," Prime Minister Modi said.

On March 11, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore at Gurugram, Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that today, the nation has taken another big and important step towards modern connectivity.

Prime Minister Modi said that in less than three months of 2024, projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore have been either dedicated to the nation or the foundation stone has been laid for them.

The Prime Minister on March 12 laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 1,06,000 crore at Dedicated Freight Corridor’s Operation Control Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In a fillip to India's semiconductor policy, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore via video conferencing.

The facilities inaugurated are the Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat, the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon, Assam and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand, Gujarat.

With all these announcements, the Prime Minister underlined that development works for the creation of 'Viksit Bharat' are continuously expanding.

