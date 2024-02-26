PM Modi Ended Politics of Casteism and Corruption, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has proclaimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively put an end to the era of caste-based politics, corruption, appeasement, and dynastic rule that previously dominated Indian politics. He asserted that under Modi's leadership, there has been a shift towards a politics centered on performance and raised the stature of Indian passport.

During a daylong visit to Madhya Pradesh, Shah motivated BJP workers in Gwalior and Khajuraho to work tirelessly for the party's triumph in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Subsequently, he addressed a gathering in Bhopal. It's noteworthy that Madhya Pradesh possesses 29 Lok Sabha seats, out of which the BJP secured victory in 28 seats during the 2019 elections.

After independence, politics of caste, corruption, appeasement and dynasty prevailed. Modiji has finished them off in the last 10 years and set the trend of politics of performance, Shah said in Bhopal. He urged people to make an analysis of the time under Modi’s stewardship and the earlier governments. Naxalism, terrorism and extremism are nearing their end, he asserted.

Currently, the BJP's chief strategist emphasized that the contest revolves around two distinct factions. One faction comprises individuals driven by patriotism, aspiring to propel the nation towards development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Conversely, the other faction is depicted as fostering dynastic legacies, drawing parallels with the narrative of Pandavas and Kauravas. Highlighting the opposition, he characterized the INDIA bloc as an amalgamation rooted in dynastic politics. He cited examples such as Sonia Gandhi's aspiration for her son to assume the role of Prime Minister, Sharad Pawar's endorsement of his daughter, Mamata Banerjee's preference for her nephew as Chief Minister, alongside the ambitions of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and DMK chief M K Stalin to position their sons as Chief Ministers.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are crucial for the world’s biggest democracy as about 100 crore people will exercise their franchise, he said. Shah said that from the time of Jan Sangh, a forerunner of the BJP, the saffron party has never considered elections as a means of gaining power. We have accepted elections as a festival of democracy, considering it a medium to reach out to people with our principles and ideology. When we were in power, we considered the elections as a medium to give people the account of our achievements, he said.

Speaking about regions like Jammu and Kashmir, the north-east, and areas affected by Naxalism, Shah highlighted a significant decline in violence, noting a 70 percent reduction in such incidents. He further emphasized that casualties resulting from terrorism, insurgency, and left-wing extremism have decreased by 72 percent.

