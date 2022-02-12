PM Modi expresses condolences on Rahul Bajaj's death, remembers him for contributions to world of commerce, industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences on the death of businessman Rahul Bajaj and remembered him for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Bajaj was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist.

"Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," tweeted the Prime Minister today.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday also condoled the demise of industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul Bajaj.

The former chairman of Bajaj group passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj's demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation's corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family."

Bajaj breathed his last at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune.

"Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passed away at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune at 2:30 pm today. He was under treatment for cardiac and lung-related problems for the last one month. His funeral will be held tomorrow," Dr. Parvez Grant, Chairman, Ruby Hall Clinic told ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Rahul Bajaj's funeral will be held on Sunday with full state honours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor