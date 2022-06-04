PM Modi expresses grief after 9 killed in chemical factory blast in UP's Hapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in a blast at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.

"The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and all possible help: PM @narendramodi," PMO India tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, at least nine people were killed and nineteen others suffered injuries after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, officials said.

Multiple fire tenders have reached the spot and police have been investigating the matter.

People who sustained injuries during the explosion have been shifted to the hospital and are being taken care of, the police said.

Speaking to the media, Hapur District Magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam said, "A total of 19 injured and 9 dead (in the explosion). Permission was there for manufacturing electronics goods but has to be probed what really was happening..."

"A committee will be formed. Forensic team finding out what chemical has been retrieved (in the explosion at the manufacturing factory," she added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the incident.

"Nine people died in a very unfortunate accident that happened in a factory in Hapur. My heartfelt condolences to their families. We are all with you in this heartbreaking time. May God rest the soul of the departed," he tweeted in Hindi.

( With inputs from ANI )

