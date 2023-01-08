PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Tripura CM Manik Saha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on his birthday and lauded him for his continuous "hard work" for Tripura's progress.

"Best wishes to Tripura's hardworking CM Dr Manik Saha Ji. He is respected for his humility and hard work and is undertaking numerous efforts for Tripura's progress. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted PM Modi.

Saha was born on January 8, 1953, in Agartala, Tripura.

Notably, Tripura BJP has started the 'Jan Viswas Yatra' programme to strengthen the party support base in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 'Jan Viswas Yatra' from Dhamanagar in North Tripura district and Sabroom in South Tripura district on Thursday.

BJP national president JP Nadda will be present on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12 where he will address the masses.

The Yatra will last for eight days and cover 60 constituencies of the state. The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works the BJP government has done since 2018.

Assembly polls in Tripura are slated for 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

