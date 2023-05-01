New Delhi [India], May 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Maharashtra Day and said that the state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come."

On the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Day today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered floral tributes to the brave hearts who lost their lives for the establishment of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Bombay Reorgzation Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Happy Maharashtra Day to all! Let us take pride in our heritage and may Maharashtra continue to flourish forever. Jai Maharashtra!"

PM Modi also extended greetings to the people of Gujarat on its foundation day today, "Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all-round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead."

May 1 is also celebrated as International Workers' Day in celebration of labourers and the working classes.

