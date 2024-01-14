PM Modi Feeds Cows on Makar Sankranti at His Residence in Delhi, See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Makar Sankranti by feeding cows at his Delhi residence on Sunday. Photos shared by news agency PTI captured the Prime Minister engaging with several cows throughout the day.

Additionally, PM Modi joined the Pongal celebration at the residence of Union Minister Shri L Murugan in New Delhi. During the event, he extended his best wishes and expressed joy at the festive spirit evident in every home in Tamil Nadu.

PHOTO | PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/K9Pz2vJBhW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

Addressing the occasion, PM Modi conveyed his hopes for a continuous flow of happiness, prosperity, and contentment in the lives of all citizens. Puducherry Lt Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were also present during the celebration.

Addressing a programme on Pongal which celebrates the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/ZUGb8BF3Vx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2024

PM Modi emphasized the significance of the Pongal festival, stating, "The festival of Pongal depicts the emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'...This emotion of unity will give strength to the 'Viksit Bharat' of 2047."

Addressing a programme on Pongal which celebrates the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/ZUGb8BF3Vx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2024

The Prime Minister expressed that the feeling of togetherness is a powerful force to build a developed India by 2047. He recalled invoking the essence of unity during his address from the Red Fort and emphasized the need to strengthen this unity. PM Modi concluded by calling for a collective commitment to fortify the nation's unity on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

Moreover, he underscored the connection between festivals and agriculture, noting that more than three crore farmers in the country are engaged in the production of Shree Anna (millet grains). The promotion of Shree Anna directly benefits these farmers, contributing to their well-being. Pongal, a harvest festival celebrated by the Tamils, is a time to express gratitude to the Sun, nature, and farm animals for their role in a fruitful harvest.

The four-day festival also marks the commencement of the Tamil month called Thai, considered auspicious in the Tamil calendar. PM Modi's participation in these traditional celebrations reflects the cultural diversity and unity that defines the fabric of the nation.