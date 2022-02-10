PM Modi hits out at Congress for using name of former CDS Rawat in polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Uttarakhand's Srinagar city lashed out at Congress for using late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat's name to gather votes.

PM Modi also stated that a Congress leader even called late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat 'Sadak ka Gunda'.

"The Congress party is using late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's name to gather votes. They did politics over his name after his appointment as the first CDS of the country. A leader of this party even called him 'Sadak ka Gunda'," the Prime Minister said.

Remembering late CDS Rawat, PM Modi said that the people of Uttarakhand have always protected the country like a vigilant watchdog.

"Today, memories of such a brave son of Pauri Garhwal, General Bipin Rawat ji are making me emotional. He showed the country that the people of Uttarakhand do not only have courage like mountains but also have high thinking like the Himalayas," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Uttarakhand people can never forget the attitude of Congress leaders towards the Indian Army when they conducted surgical strikes on terrorist bases.

"I remember some leaders (Congress) from Delhi also asked for proof," he added.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in December last year.

General Rawat was headed to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. He was India's, longest-serving four-star General.

General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat and twelve other defence force personnel had also died in the helicopter crash.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14 and the results will be announced on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

