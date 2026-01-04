PM Modi, HM Shah likely to visit Assam this month: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to visit the state later this month, although the proposed programmes are yet to receive official confirmation.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said the state government has already extended invitations to both leaders for specific dates in January.

“We have invited the Honourable Prime Minister on January 17 and 18. Similarly, we have invited the Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah on January 29,” CM Sarma said, adding that there is a strong possibility of both visits taking place within the month, subject to final clearance from the Centre.

If confirmed, the visits would mark a period of high-level Central engagement with Assam within a short span of time.

Both PM Modi and HM Shah continue to play a key role in shaping political and developmental priorities in the northeastern region, and their proposed visits are expected to focus on major infrastructure and governance-related initiatives.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come close on the heels of an eventful December for Assam, marked by multiple high-profile visits by Central leaders.

PM Modi visited the state on December 21, when he laid the foundation stone of a Rs 10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea fertiliser plant in Dibrugarh district. The project is aimed at boosting fertiliser production, reducing dependence on imports, and strengthening agricultural support in Assam and neighbouring states.

HM Shah also visited Assam on December 29, during which he inaugurated the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Guwahati. Touted as the largest auditorium in the Northeast, the cultural complex is expected to serve as a major hub for artistic, cultural and public events in the region.

Officials said further details regarding the proposed January visits will be shared once the programmes receive formal confirmation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor