PM Modi in Chikkaballapur: The First Phase of Voting Went in the Favour of NDA and ‘Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi

“The first phase of voting has been conducted in the favour of NDA and ‘Viksit Bharat’. After the collision as an INDIA bloc too, the UPA government has no leader, and without any vision, their history has remained with scams.” Stated by PM Modi while addressing a public rally at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka today. Speaking to a vibrant crowd, he sought support for Dr. K. Sudhakar from Chikkaballapur and Mallesh Babu Muniswamy from the Kolar constituency.

The PM said that the Congress government betrays farmers and the example is Karnataka. The NDA government initiated the PM Samman Nidhi Scheme for small farmers. During the BJP government in Karnataka under the scheme, the State government provided Rs. 10,000/- to farmers, Rs. 6000/- by the Centre government and additionally Rs. 4000/- by K’taka BJP. As the anti-farmer Congress came into power the amount of Rs. 4000/- to farmers was stopped. The NDA government is working to promote SEBI culture. The raw silk sarees of K’taka have been included in the ‘One District One Mission’ program.

The PM said that the beneficiaries of the NDA government policies are OBC, SC, and ST class people. In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. During the NDA government in 2014 and 2019, the Presidents of India were from the SC/ST class and tribal class. The NDA government has established five centres associated with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as five pilgrimage centers. The NDA government has emphasized OBC, SC/ST youth education.

He said that the maximum beneficiaries of the Mudra scheme are OBC and SC/ST youth. Under the Mudra Scheme, the financial aid will be amplified from 10 lakhs to 20 lakhs. In the last 10 years, 10 crore women have connected with the Self Help Groups, and from 1 crore now 3 crore women will get an income of Rs. 1 lakh every year. The time will come when the daughters of Karnataka will help in farming through drones. Farmers will be supported and made independent under the NDA government.