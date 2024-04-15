PM Modi in Kerala: Last 10 Years Only a Trailer, Lot More Needs To Be Done Here, Says Prime Minister During Public Rally in Palakkad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kickstarted the Bharatiya Janata Party's election drive for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a public gathering in Palakkad, PM Modi said, What happened in last 10 years only trailer, lot more needs to be done for Kerala and India. This new year will be a year of Kerala's development. This will be a year of start of new politics. Now Kerala will send strong voices to the Parliament. Kerala is now saying - Fir ek baar Modi Sarkar.

The identity of developing India will be from modern infrastructure. It was declared in the BJP manifesto that the ongoing Bullet train project in West India will also be reciprocated in North, South and East. The survey will soon start.

PM Modi unveiled BJP's vision of 'Vikas' and 'Viraasat' for the upcoming 5 years. Known as the gateway of Kerala, Palakkad's natural beauty captivates all. Highlighting the state's diverse religious sites, Modi expressed intentions to elevate Kerala to a global heritage status. Plans include enhancing connectivity through a network of Highways, Expressways, and introducing high-speed Vande Bharat trains, aiming for significant infrastructural development in the region.

Polling in Kerala for the general elections will be held on April 26 for all 20 constituencies. This is Modi's sixth visit to the state. He had last come to Kerala on March 19 when he held a massive roadshow in Palakkad district.