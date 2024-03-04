PM Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation for Development Projects Worth Over Rs 56,000 Crore in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of transformative projects in the power, rail, and road sectors, collectively valued at over Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana. The official function, attended by dignitaries including State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, marked a notable moment as the Chief Minister shared the dais with the Prime Minister after a considerable period.

Among the key projects unveiled, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the 800 MW (Unit-2) of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli. Utilizing ultra-supercritical technology, this project is set to supply 85% of its power to Telangana, boasting the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42% among all NTPC power stations in the country. The foundation stone for this project had been laid by the Prime Minister in an earlier ceremony.

Another noteworthy inauguration was the 660 MW (Unit-2) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand. Distinguished as the country's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project with an Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) of significant magnitude, this project aims to reduce water consumption to one-third compared to conventional water-cooled condensers. The commencement of work for this project was flagged off by Prime Minister Modi during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the transformative impact of the Rs 56,000 crore worth projects, stating that they would script a new chapter of development across several states. Highlighting India's economic growth, he revealed that the country had achieved an impressive 8.4% growth in the previous quarter, making India the "only country" globally to attain such a milestone. With optimism, he projected that India, at this pace, would soon become the third-largest economy in the world.

Expressing the Centre's commitment to supporting Telangana's development aspirations, Modi assured that the government was cooperating in every possible way. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, acknowledging the Prime Minister as a "big brother," sought Modi's support for Telangana to progress akin to Gujarat, Modi's home-state. Stressing a collaborative approach, Reddy emphasized that Telangana, a Congress-ruled state, aimed for cordial relations with the Centre and expressed a desire to contribute to the ambitious target of a USD 5 trillion economy.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also participated in the event, marking a collective commitment towards driving economic and infrastructural development in the region.