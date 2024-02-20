PM Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 30,500 Crore in Jammu (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 20, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu, marking a significant push for infrastructure and social development in the region. These initiatives are expected to generate significant employment opportunities, improve connectivity within the region and with the rest of India, and contribute to overall economic growth.

These projects include the construction of the permanent campus of Sindhu Central University and IIIT Raichur; the construction of an academic block, hostel, faculty quarter, etc., in IIT Bombay; the construction of Hostel and Staff quarters in IIT Gandhinagar; construction of a Girl's hostel in BHU, among others.

PM Modi, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the government's commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's development and well-being. He highlighted the transformative potential of these projects, stating, "These initiatives are expected to generate significant employment opportunities, improve connectivity, enhance healthcare access, and boost overall infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir."

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Narendra Modi was felicitated by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha during the public programme in Jammu. "Due to the strong political will of the Prime Minister, a decision was taken on August 5, 2019, which freed Jammu and Kashmir from seven decades of suffering, injustice, separatism, terrorism and corruption. And made it a new role model of social and economic development. Today PM Modi will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 32,247 crore," said LG Manoj Sinha.