PM Modi inaugurates Kalachakra ‘Wheel of Time’ in presence of Bhutan King 

Thimpu, Nov 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of his Bhutan visit, inaugurated the sacred Kalachakra ‘wheel of time’, kickstarting the Kalachakra Empowerment which began on Wednesday as part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival.

The event was attended by Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and was presided over by Je Khenpo, the Chief Abbot of Bhutan, thus making the moment even more special.

The Prime Minister also took to X to share pictures of the event and said that this will bring together devotees and scholars of Buddhism in Bhutan.

“Had the honour of inaugurating Kālacakra ‘Wheel of Time’ Empowerment with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo. It was presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo which made it even more special,” PM Modi said in his post on X.

“This is an important ritual with great cultural significance for Buddhists around the world. The Kālacakra Empowerment is a part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival which has brought together devotees and scholars of Buddhism to Bhutan,” he added.

A day ago, PM Modi joined the Bhutanese King on Tuesday to seek blessings from the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha at Thimphu's Tashichhodzong, highlighting the centuries-old cultural and spiritual bonds between the two Himalayan neighbours.

The relics, enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall, were sent from India for exposition as a special gesture to commemorate the Fourth King's 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The Prime Minister also participated in the celebrations marking the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan's Fourth King, reaffirming the enduring friendship and spiritual bond shared between the two nations.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the spiritual event is seen as a reaffirmation of India’s deep cultural and people-to-people ties with the Himalayan nation -- marking a cornerstone of the enduring partnership.

