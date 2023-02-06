PM Modi inaugurates largest HAL's helicopter manufacturing factory in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated India's largest HAL helicopter factory in Karnataka's Tumakuru district today.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present for the inauguration.The greenfield helicopter factory, spread across 615 acres of land, has been planned with a vision of becoming a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of the country. It is India’s largest helicopter manufacturing hub and will initially produce light-utility helicopters (LUHs).

The LUH is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter with unique features of high maneuverability. Initially, the factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year and then onwards, its capacity will be enhanced to produce 60 and then 90 helicopters per year in a phased manner. The first LUH has been flight tested and is ready for unveiling. The factory will be augmented to produce other helicopters such as light combat helicopters (LCHs) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs). It will also be used for maintenance, repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and IMRH in the future. The HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonnes, with a total business of over Rs 4 lakh crores over a period of 20 years .The factory will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters without import and giving much needed fillip to the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’