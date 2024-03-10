PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal Buildings of Pune and Kolhapur Airports in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new terminal buildings of the Pune and Kolhapur airports in Maharashtra on Sunday, March 10. The buildings will be equipped with various modern amenities. State Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended the event at the Pune airport. Fadnavis said the government plans to develop a new airport at Purandar in Pune district.

Watch Inaugration Video:

The new terminal building of the Lohegaon International Airport in Pune, inaugurated on Sunday, will be spread over 7,50,000 square feet and have a capacity of handling more than one crore passengers per year, reported by news agency PTI. The facility will also have 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters.

Addressing the event in Pune, Fadnavis said, "The state government has taken a decision to develop new airports in the state. The government is planning to develop a new airport at Purandar and permissions for it are being taken." "Lakhs of people will get employment at the new airport proposed to be built in Purandar. The new airport at Purandar will help in increasing Pune's GDP by 2 per cent."

The new terminal building at the Kolhapur airport is being constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres, as per officials. It will be equipped with all modern amenities and 10 check-in counters for passengers. The interiors of the terminal building will depict the local culture and heritage sites.