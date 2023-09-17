PM Modi inaugurates YashoBhoomi convention centre on his 73rd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), called ‘YashoBhoomi’ at Dwarka on September 17.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station called "YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25." After the inauguration, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro, and passenger operations on the new extension will commence at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 17.

YashoBhoomi centre

'YashoBhoomi' or India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) is a state-of-the-art moder convention centre located in Dwarka Sector 25. It will be among the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Destinations) destination. It has a magnificent Convention Centre, multiple Exhibition halls and other facilities.

The project is developed around a cost of Rs 5400 crores.

The project covers a total area of over 8.9 lakh square metres with total built up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres. The Convention Center, built across more than 73 thousand square metres of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the Main auditorium, the Grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates

The exhibition halls will be utilised for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events. Foyer will house various support areas such as Media rooms, VVIP lounges, Cloak facilities, visitor information centre, ticketing among others.