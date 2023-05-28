PM Modi installs historic Sengol in Lok Sabha chamber in presence of Speaker Om Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs the historic Sengol near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building. PM Modi was handed over the historic Sengol by Adheenams before it was installed in the new Parliament building.

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.

The ceremony has begun with a traditional pooja with Vedic rituals which will continue for an hour. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present with along with PM Modi during the pooja. The inauguration will take place in two phases.

It is learnt that after the pujas, the dignitaries will examine the premises of the Lok Sabha’s chamber and the Rajya Sabha chamber in the new building. It is likely that the sacred ‘Sengol’ will be installed in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing some rituals, for which priests from Tamil Nadu, including the original jeweller who designed it, will be present.