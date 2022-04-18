PM Modi interacts with teachers, students of 'Command and Control Centre for Schools'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with teachers and students of the 'Command and Control Centre for Schools' in Gandhinagar.

Notably, the Centre collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyzes them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students.

The Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcomes of students etc. The Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it, the Prime Minister's Office informed today.

The Prime Minister, in his address, today highlighted that the younger generation finds it much easier to adapt themselves to the latest technology as compared to other generations. How do you tackle this problem, the Prime Minister asked a teacher.

The teacher, named Rajeshwari Patel, shared her experience of working at the Centre and said, "During the period of COVID-19 pandemic last year, many students studied via online classes. The government's 'Diksha' portal helped people like me to enable, accelerate and amplify solutions in the realm of teacher education."

"The content on this portal is very interesting as well. Many opted not to get distracted by computer games and chose to study on this app instead. The morale of my fellow teachers also got a boost," she said.

The Prime Minister asked a student whether the burden of studies is still prevailing on them despite the presence of this Centre. A student, Ashruka of standard 7, replied to the Prime Minister by saying, "I like coming to this Centre to get education and garner knowledge."

The Prime Minister asked the student whether she manages to take out time for sports activities. The student replied, "I try to maintain a balance in both the spheres."

Another teacher, named Jayesh said to the Prime Minister that the Vidya Samiksha Kendra has proved to be beneficial for all of us, especially during the time period of COVID-19. "It has got a great response as well. It provides live video calls for education purposes, "he added.

The Prime Minister, in his address, said that the government is fortunate to have state of art technology for our education system. Interacting with Co-Coordinators and students of various schools, PM Modi emphasized on the importance of nutritional food for students.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores, on April 19, at around 9:40 AM.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor