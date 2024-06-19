PM Modi lauds contribution of public sector banks
By IANS | Published: June 19, 2024 09:11 PM2024-06-19T21:11:59+5:302024-06-19T21:15:05+5:30
New Delhi, June 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the performance of the country's public sector banks in a thread post on social media platform X by MyGovIndia.
PM Modi has highlighted the contribution made by PSU banks to transforming the banking sector.
The Prime Minister wrote: "Insightful data on how there has been a transformation in the banking sector and how PSU banks are powering it."
