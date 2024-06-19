PM Modi lauds contribution of public sector banks

New Delhi, June 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the performance of the country's public sector banks in a thread post on social media platform X by MyGovIndia.

PM Modi has highlighted the contribution made by PSU banks to transforming the banking sector.

The Prime Minister wrote: "Insightful data on how there has been a transformation in the banking sector and how PSU banks are powering it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor