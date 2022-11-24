PM Modi lauds Goa govt's steps towards development at state's Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Goa government in its step towards providing jobs to the youth via the distribution of appointment letters to the new recruits and said that several departments of the state including the police will further hire in the upcoming months.

The Prime Minister said that the step will strengthen the Goa Police further enhancing the convenience of the people, especially tourists.

"Many youths will be given mass appointment letters today in various departments of the Government of Goa. I have been told that in the coming few months there will be recruitment in other departments including Goa Police. This will further strengthen the Goa Police and would facilitate enhancement in the field of security of citizens, especially tourists," PM Modi said via a video message at Goa rozgar mela.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the organisation of the Rozgar Mela in the BJP-ruled states at the state level.

"For the last few weeks, rozgar mela are being organized continuously in different states of the country. The Central Government is also giving jobs to thousands of youth every month in the Government of India, through the rozgar mela. I am happy that wherever there are BJP governments, double-engine governments, the state governments are also organizing such rozgar mela at their own level," he said.

Detailing the developmental work being undertaken by the Centre in Goa, the Prime Minister said that the government has invested thousands of crores of rupees for the development of the state in the last eight years.

"The new airport built at Mopa at the cost of about Rs 3000 crore is also going to be inaugurated soon. Thousands of people from Goa have got employment in the works related to the construction of this airport. Similarly, the connectivity projects and infrastructure projects that are going on in Goa today have also provided employment opportunities to the youth of Goa. The vision of Swayampoorna Goa is to improve the basic amenities in Goa as well as improve the infrastructure in the state," he said.

Highlighting the Goa Tourism Master Plan and Policy, PM Modi said that the state government has also prepared a new blueprint for the development of Goa.

"Due to this, new possibilities have been created for investment in the tourism sector and for increasing employment in large numbers," he said.

"Steps are also being taken to give economic strength to the rural areas of Goa and to increase employment in traditional farming. Farmers producing paddy, fruit processing, coconut, jute, and spices are being linked to self-help groups. All these efforts are creating many new opportunities for employment and self-employment in Goa," PM Modi added.

Giving a message to the new appointees on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that they have to work for the development of Goa as well as the country till 2047.

"Today, I would like to say one more thing to the youth who have got appointment letters in Goa. Now the most important 25 years of your life are going to start. Now you have the target of New India of 2047 along with the development of Goa. You have to work for the development of Goa as well as for the development of the country," he said.

The Prime Minister had launched the concept of Rozgar Mela at the central level on Dhanteras. This was the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs at the central level of government. Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed the Rozgar Melas of Gujarat, J-K and Maharashtra governments, and also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various Government departments while distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits, recently.

( With inputs from ANI )

