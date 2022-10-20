PM Modi lays foundation stone of various development projects at Vyara in Gujarat's Tapi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of various development projects at Vyara in Gujarat's Tapi district.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,970 crore in Vyara. He laid the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links.

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister attended a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and launched Mission LiFE at the Statue of Unity, Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister and the UN Secretary-General also paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity.

Congratulatory video messages on the launch of Mission LiFE by the heads of 11 nations representing all regions of the United Nations were also relayed.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister informed that India is like a second home for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and he had travelled to India many times earlier.

He pointed out the ancestral connection of Guterres with the state of Goa in India.

Highlighting the importance of unity in the fight against climate change, PM Modi said that the launch of Mission LiFE is taking place before the Statue of Unity, a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

"The world's largest statue will be a source of inspiration in achieving the set targets," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the launch taking place in Gujarat, the Prime Minister informed that state was the first in the country to initiate steps in the direction of renewable energy and climate protection.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor