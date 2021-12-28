PM Modi makes impromptu visit to another building of IIT Kanpur, holds interaction with students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an impromptu visit to another building of IIT Kanpur and met with students who were not a part of the 54th convocation ceremony of the institute.

The visit came after the Prime Minister addressed the convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur today.

PM Modi interacted and shared a few jokes with the students. The students were touched and overjoyed by the Prime Minister's visit.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth was also present during the interaction.

PM Modi, earlier today, launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor