PM Modi Meets Women from Sandeshkhali, Victims Get Emotional

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of women from Sandeshkhali on Wednesday. Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the women "put forward their ordeal and PM heard them patiently like a father figure". They told ANI that women became “very emotional with the fact that PM Modi understood their pain."Women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have levelled sexual harassments and land grabbing allegation against local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Sheikh Shahjahan.

PM Modi met the women following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located. “After the public meeting, the Prime Minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali. The women spoke about the atrocities that were perpetrated on them," BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul told PTI.Locals from Sandeshkhali travelled in boat and buses to attend PM Modi's rally in Barasat. A few buses in which women from Sandeshkhali were travelling to the Prime Minister's rally were stopped at multiple places by the police citing "security protocol", BJP leaders alleged. PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores in Kolkata. Prime Minister also inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata.