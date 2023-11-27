PM Modi offers prayers at Tirumala temple

New Delhi, Nov 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh on Monday and also sought blessings of lord Venkateswara Swamy for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians.

Sharing glimpses from Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, the Prime Minister posted on X: “At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians.”

Modi also greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He also shared a video clip from yesterday’s Mann Ki Baat in which he had paid tributes to the Sikh Guru.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood give strength to millions around the world. Had also paid tributes to him during #MannKiBaat yesterday.”

